Cliente de Secret Yard baleado en 2023. Publicado el 21 de enero del 2025 • Actualizado a las 11:48 am del 21 de enero del 2025 4 fotos 1/4 The inside of the Secret Yard was packed with customers just before 4:00 a.m. on January 22, 2023. 2/4 NBC 7 Exterior surveillance cameras at the Secret Yard recorded two groups of people that were involved a fight, leaving the bar around 4:00 a.m. on January 22, 2023. 3/4 NBC 7 This was the moment, just before 4:00 a.m. on January 22, 2023, that a fight broke out in the Secret Yard's patio area. 4/4 A surveillance camera at a business across the street from the Secret Yard recorded a man shooting another man in the head on January 22, 2023.