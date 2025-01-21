Cliente de Secret Yard baleado en 2023.

The inside of the Secret Yard was packed with customers just before 4:00 a.m. on January 22, 2023.
Exterior surveillance cameras at the Secret Yard recorded two groups of people that were involved a fight, leaving the bar around 4:00 a.m. on January 22, 2023.
This was the moment, just before 4:00 a.m. on January 22, 2023, that a fight broke out in the Secret Yard’s patio area.
A surveillance camera at a business across the street from the Secret Yard recorded a man shooting another man in the head on January 22, 2023.
Telemundo 20 Investiga visita Secret Yard.
Telemundo 20 Investiga visita Secret Yard.
