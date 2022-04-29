Destacados
Irán Hace 5 horas

Helicóptero que transportaba al presidente iraní, Ebrahim Raisi, realiza brusco aterrizaje

Los medios estatales iraníes informaron que un helicóptero que transportaba al presidente iraní, Ebrahim Raisi, y a su ministro de Relaciones Exteriores realizó un aterrizaje brusco el domingo mientra...

