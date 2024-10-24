A look inside the California prison where the Menendez brothers are serving time

After their conviction, Lyle and Erik Menendez reunited in 2018 at the San Diego prison. They live in the same building — not in the same cell but in the same cell block.

After more than three decades behind bars, Erik Menendez is now 53, and his older brother Lyle is 56.

That is life inside.

“They won’t just be able to go anywhere at any time. They would have to get permission. They just can’t get on a plane and fly to Nebraska,“ Gary said.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is recommending resentencing and the Menendez brothers' immediate release, time served. The process will not exactly be that fast.

Gary says, ultimately, the judge’s decision comes down to this question.

“Are we, as a society, willing to accept this type of offender? Are we willing to look at this type of person and say OK we believe they paid their debt to society? Are we willing to accept them back in and give them another chance?“ Gary said.

While they await the judge’s decision, there will be some changes to the Menendez brothers’ routine at the prison. Officials won’t say what that might be, but a spokesperson says that information could be released in the coming days.

Gascón intends to submit his resentencing recommendation to the court on Friday.