𝗩𝗲𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼, 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀.



San Diego FC has acquired Danish winger Anders Dreyer as the second Designated Player in club history.