En imágenes: Protestas “No Kings’ en todo el condado de San Diego

Decenas de miles de residentes del condado de San Diego salieron a las calles el sábado para apoyar la protesta "No Kings", una protesta nacional contra las políticas del presidente Donald Trump que coincidió con un desfile militar en la capital del país.
El sábado se conmemoró el 79.º cumpleaños de Trump y el 250.º aniversario del Ejército de los Estados Unidos. Ambos eventos
culminaron con el "Gran Desfile Militar" en Washington, D.C., con más de 6700 soldados y docenas de vehículos blindados desfilando por la ciudad.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
Protesters gather downtown along Harbor Drive in San Diego, June 14, 2025.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
Protesters participate in “No Kings” Day and march in Carlsbad Village, June 14, 2025.
A demonstrator shows their sign on ‘No Kings’ Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
A woman shows her sign titled, “Shame,” as she participates in ‘No Kings’ Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
Protesters gather in Carlsbad as part of ‘No Kings’ Day protests across the country, June 14, 2025.
Protesters gather in Chula Vista as part of ‘No Kings’ Day protests held across San Diego County and the country, June 14, 2025.
