En imágenes: Protestas “No Kings’ en todo el condado de San Diego

Decenas de miles de residentes del condado de San Diego salieron a las calles el sábado para apoyar la protesta "No Kings", una protesta nacional contra las políticas del presidente Donald Trump que coincidió con un desfile militar en la capital del país.

El sábado se conmemoró el 79.º cumpleaños de Trump y el 250.º aniversario del Ejército de los Estados Unidos. Ambos eventos culminaron con el "Gran Desfile Militar" en Washington, D.C., con más de 6700 soldados y docenas de vehículos blindados desfilando por la ciudad.

14 fotos
1/14
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego | SkyRanger 7
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
2/14
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego | SkyRanger 7
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
3/14
Protesters gather downtown along Harbor Drive in San Diego, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego | SkyRanger 7
Protesters gather downtown along Harbor Drive in San Diego, June 14, 2025.
4/14
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego | SkyRanger 7
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the ‘No Kings’ Day protest, June 14, 2025.
5/14
Protesters participate in “No Kings” Day and march in Carlsbad Village, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego | Elroy Spatcher
Protesters participate in “No Kings” Day and march in Carlsbad Village, June 14, 2025.
6/14
A demonstrator shows their sign on ‘No Kings’ Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
Nell Voorhies
A demonstrator shows their sign on ‘No Kings’ Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
7/14
A woman shows her sign titled, “Shame,” as she participates in ‘No Kings’ Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
Nell Voorhies
A woman shows her sign titled, “Shame,” as she participates in ‘No Kings’ Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
8/14
Protesters gather in Carlsbad as part of ‘No Kings’ Day protests across the country, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego
Protesters gather in Carlsbad as part of ‘No Kings’ Day protests across the country, June 14, 2025.
9/14
Protesters gather in Chula Vista as part of ‘No Kings’ Day protests held across San Diego County and the country, June 14, 2025.
NBC San Diego | SkyRanger 7
Protesters gather in Chula Vista as part of ‘No Kings’ Day protests held across San Diego County and the country, June 14, 2025.
10/14
NBC San Diego | Shelby Bremer
11/14
NBC San Diego | Jeff Herrera
12/14
NBC San Diego
13/14
NBC San Diego | Shelby Bremer
14/14
NBC San Diego | Elroy Spatcher

Este artículo etiquetado en:

San Diego

Más galerías de fotos

Cliente de Secret Yard baleado en 2023.
Cliente de Secret Yard baleado en 2023.
Telemundo 20 Investiga visita Secret Yard.
Telemundo 20 Investiga visita Secret Yard.
Fotos: desfile del Día de los Veteranos en el embarcadero de San Diego
Fotos: desfile del Día de los Veteranos en el embarcadero de San Diego
En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC
En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC
Panel
Newsletters Terms of Service Nuestros estándares de noticias Contáctanos Local Inmigración al día Telemundo Responde Estados Unidos México Mundo Noticias de California El tiempo Comunidad Entretenimiento Acceso Total Deportes Descarga nuestras apps Promociones Tráfico Lotería
Guía de programación
Contáctanos