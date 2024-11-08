Consumer Reports

How San Diegans can avoid big medical bills while traveling abroad

Your insurance may not cover the cost if you run into health issues while out of the country.

Por Tania Luviano-Hurwitz y Consumer Reports

Medical Bills Debt Consumers

Many Americans enjoy traveling abroad, but an unexpected health issue can quickly turn a dream vacation into a costly nightmare. Consumer Reports explains how to avoid big medical bills while traveling internationally.

A 2022 survey found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans have faced health issues while traveling abroad.

📺 Mira aquí Noticias California 24/7 en Telemundo 20

It can be difficult to get quick help from your health insurance back home, and your policy might not even cover you abroad. Most U.S. insurance providers, including Medicare, offer little to no medical coverage outside the country, which can lead to hefty medical bills if you need care.

To protect yourself, consider a travel medical insurance policy. These plans can cost less than $100 per trip, depending on the provider and what's covered.

Be sure to shop around. Websites like InsureMyTrip and Squaremouth make it easy to compare different policies. Pick a provider with strong ratings from the Better Business Bureau and A.M. Best, a credit rating agency for insurance companies.

Before buying, check for exclusions, coverage limits and deductibles. Verify that the plan includes any pre-existing conditions and prescriptions.

It’s also a good idea to have a policy that covers medical evacuation, especially if you’re heading to remote areas with limited access to major hospitals.

Local

San Diego Hace 1 hora

Cerrarán muelle de Imperial Beach por trabajos de mantenimiento

Telemundo Responde Hace 2 horas

Evita pagar costosas facturas médicas cuando viajes al extranjero

Now that you have insurance in place, remember to check your passport's expiration date. Many countries require it to be valid for at least six months past the date of your trip. Regular processing takes six to eight weeks by mail, but you can speed it up for an extra fee. Book an in-person appointment if you need to travel abroad within 14 days.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Consumer Reports
Terms of Service Contáctanos Local Inmigración Telemundo Responde Estados Unidos México Mundo Noticias de California Boletín Electrónico El tiempo Comunidad Entretenimiento Acceso Total Deportes Descarga nuestras apps Promociones Tráfico Lotería Newsletter
Guía de programación
Contáctanos