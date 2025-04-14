Some San Diego DMV location hours extended for Real ID applications

What to Know Four San Diego locations will open an hour early through June 7

With less than a month before travelers will need to show a Real ID before boarding commercial flights in the U.S., 18 state DMV offices will open one hour early, four days a week through June 7 to serve appointment-only customers seeking the federally mandated cards.

This includes four DMV offices in San Diego County, which will open at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and devote the early hour exclusively to patrons with Real ID appointments.

On Wednesdays, DMV office hours at the participating locations will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The federal Real ID Act goes into effect May 7, and the cards will also be required to enter federal buildings and military installations.

Compliance with the law- which was passed in 2005 as part of the response to the 9/11 attacks- has been delayed multiple times since the original 2008 deadline.

But now that the deadline is near and ahead of the Spring-Summer vacation season, many people are scrambling to get what will essentially be a revamped Driver's License.

U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities starting Wednesday, May 7.

"We're excited to offer Californians earlier hours this spring and summer," stated DMV Director Steve Gordon. "These additional appointments will make it easier than ever to obtain a REAL ID."

Information on the documents necessary to obtain a Real ID is available at dmv.ca.gov.

Here are the hour-early offices in San Diego County: