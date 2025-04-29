10-foot waves on the way to San Diego’s beaches this weekend, thanks to spring swell

The last week of April has brought some larger-than-normal surf to San Diego’s beaches for this time of year, and the biggest waves are yet to come.

San Diego’s beaches have seen waves of up to 7 feet over the past few days. The high surf will taper off Wednesday, giving the coast a brief break before another, larger swell arrives in time for the first weekend of May.

A northwest wind swell will begin building Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, the surf will peak with waves of 6 to 8 feet and some sets at exposed beaches up to 10 feet.

Wind swells tend to create choppier waves. That — combined with strong winds and possible rain from a passing storm system on Sunday — means the waves won't be ideal for surfers.

The surf will decrease early next week, but rip current danger can often remain elevated for several days after a large swell.

As a side note, this is the time of year the water starts to warm back up from its colder wintertime temperatures. As of Tuesday, water temperatures measured by buoys off the coast ranged from 60 to 64 degrees, which is nearly a 10-degree jump since the start of the month. The water off Scripps Pier measured 63 degrees on Tuesday, compared with 54 degrees back on April 6.