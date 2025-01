An Eaton Canyon couple captured video that illustrates how quickly flames from the Eaton Fire spread in the minutes after it ignited on an extremely windy night in the Altadena area. The video shows flames near an electrical tower casting a distant orange glow Jan. 7 in the Eaton Canyon area. Jeffrey and Cheryll Ku Koo said they looked in horror at the frightening scene just before the Eaton Fire spread in a Santa Ana windstorm that firefighters described as among the worst fire weather conditions they've seen. The couple has lived in the fire-prone region for 20 years. "I've seen the fires spread so fast, and I knew with how close that fire was to us that we would have just minutes to get out safely," Cheryll Ku said. For the full story, tap the link in bio. #eatonfire #altadena #losangeles #lanews #losangelesnews #california #fires